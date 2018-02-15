Rep. Seth Moulton: President Trump Needs to ‘Get off his Ass’ and Stop School Shootings

In the aftermath of the February 14 attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) suggested President Trump needs to “get off his ass” and do something about school shootings.

Moulton’s history is marked by decisions to boycott moments of silence for shooting victims as a way to teach Congress a lesson for not passing more gun control. For example, he refused to take part in a moment of silence for Orlando Pulse shooting victims and refused again to participate for Las Vegas shooting victims.

On October 2, 2017, the day after he Las Vegas attack, Moulton directly criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) for refusing to take up more gun control:

.@SpeakerRyan, how many Americans have to die before you do your job? Allow us to have a debate and a vote. You're letting America down. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Now Moulton is urging Trump to take up control.

Trump reacted to the Florida attack by tweeting, “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting.no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Moulton responded:

I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it. https://t.co/XV0hRENr4B — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 14, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.