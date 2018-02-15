Vandal Replaces American Flag with Islamic State Flag, Spray Paints Wall at Utah High School

A vandal is accused of replacing an American flag with the Islamic State (ISIS) flag and spray-painting a wall at a southern Utah high school.

The Hurricane City Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an instance of vandalism at Hurricane High School in Washington County, Utah, where the suspect allegedly removed the American flag and replaced it with an ISIS flag.

The suspected vandal also allegedly tagged the graffiti phrase “ISIS is comi” on one of the walls on the east side of the school, the Spectrum reported.

HCPD Officer Ken Thompson told the Spectrum that investigators are looking at surveillance footage from school security cameras and area businesses

Thompson said officers believe the incident occurred around 3 a.m. but do not yet have a clear idea of how many people were involved.

HCPD said it has dedicated school resource officers on staff at Hurricane High School and other schools in the district.

“We have school resource officers at all of our schools, and that’s no different today,” he said. “We have additional investigators who are looking into this.”

Officers are urging anyone with information on suspects involved in the vandalism to reach out to the HCPD dispatch center at 435-627-4999.

Incidences of crime on K-12 school campuses seem to be becoming more common.

The suspected vandalism comes a day after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Parkland High School in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Parkland High School, accused of carrying out the massacre.