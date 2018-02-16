Donald Trump: People of Florida ‘Some of the Bravest People on Earth’

President Donald Trump is traveling to Florida on Friday, planning to visit some of the heroes and victims affected by the high school shooting in Parkland.

“I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth,” Trump announced on Twitter. “But people whose lives have been totally shattered.”

Prior to his departure, the president will receive a security briefing on the shooting at the White House after a former student shot and killed 17 people on Wednesday.

Trump will leave Washington, DC Friday afternoon with his wife Melania Trump as they will travel to Palm Beach, Florida. It is unclear when he plans to visit the Parkland community, but it appears that he will stay at his Mar-a-lago club over the weekend.

The White House canceled existing plans on Friday to visit Orlando and Eatonville in Florida to highlight his jobs and infrastructure plan in the wake of the shooting.

“To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain,” he said. “We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also.”