FBI Failed to Act on January 5, 2018, Tip About Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz

The FBI admits it failed to act on a warning about Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz when informed about potentially dangerous behavior.

The warning came from a person close to Cruz on an anonymous FBI tipline warning about his possession of a gun, his disturbing social media posts, and his desire to kill people, according to the FBI.

The tip-off was delivered on January 5, 2018.

The information was not sent to the FBI Miami field office, which the FBI blamed on a failure to act under “established protocols.”

“We are still investigating the facts,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter.”

Wray added that it was the FBI’s job to “act properly and quickly” when informed of troubling behavior by the public.

He expressed “regret” for the additional pain that the information would have for families and friends of those Cruz killed.

“All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”