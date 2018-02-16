Minnesota: More Guns, Less Violent Crime

Minnesota is coming off a year of record-breaking background checks for gun sales coupled with statistics that show record low violent crime.

CBS Minnesota reports that “the state set a new record for firearms background checks” in 2017. That record follows the issuance of a record number of Minnesota concealed carry permits–71,156–in 2016.

Amid these gun purchases and concealed carry permit issuance records something else was happening–crime was falling. That state’s “violent crime rate hit a 50-year low in 2016.”

In other words, while the establishment media and Hollywood celebrities are pushing gun control as an answer to crime, Minnesotans are are buying guns and violent crime is receding.

CBS Minnesota refers to this scenario as a “reality check.”

