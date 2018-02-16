Former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announced on Friday his bid to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Utah.

Romney said in his announcement video, “I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington.”

Romney said in a press release on Friday:

Utahns are known for hard work, innovation, and our can-do pioneering spirit. I am running for United States Senate because in these trying times there is no better moment to bring Utah’s values to Washington. Utah’s economic and political success is a model for our nation; I am ready to fight for this great state and advocate for solutions that improve the lives of Utahns.

In Romney’s announcement video launching his campaign, he said, “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.”

The Atlantic reported last week that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) would like to make Romney the next chairman of the organization should Romney replace the outgoing Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

Romney and President Donald Trump have had a rivalry during the last couple of years, and reports from Politico last December suggested that President Trump wanted to block Romney from running for the Senate.

President Trump rejected having Romney serve as his secretary of state, choosing Rex Tillerson, instead: