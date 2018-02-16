Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life advocacy group, has endorsed gubernatorial challenger Jeanne Ives in the upcoming Illinois GOP primary race, citing sitting Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s support of a law mandating taxpayer-funded abortion in the state.

“We are proud to endorse Jeanne Ives, an utterly fearless champion of unborn children and their mothers,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Jeanne is passionately dedicated to fighting for taxpayers and standing up to the extreme abortion lobby. She will lead with courage and integrity.”

We're proud to endorse @JeanneIves in the Illinois @GOP Gubernatorial primary after current Gov. @BruceRauner betrayed unborn Illinois babies and his #ProLife constituents when he signed the #HB40 abortion expansion bill https://t.co/hAjBa6sC4v pic.twitter.com/CPpd0QVjqe — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) February 16, 2018

Former Ob-gyn nurse and SBA List national campaign chair Jill Stanek enthusiastically supported the endorsement. Stanek, a resident of Illinois, slammed the sitting governor for “betraying” the voters by signing HB40 last year.

“Governor Rauner’s outrageous betrayal of his pro-life constituents will have political consequences,” Stanek said. “When Rauner flip-flopped on forcing taxpayers to fund abortion on demand, he condemned as many as 3,800 innocent unborn children with the stroke of a pen. The choice before the voters is stark. Illinois families can’t afford another disastrous four years of Bruce Rauner.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List. Illinoisans’ trust in the Governor’s office to protect vulnerable lives has been shattered. I look forward to restoring principled pro-life leadership in Springfield,” Ives said on Friday.

The Wheaton, Illinois, Republican has served in the Illinois legislature since 2012. Ives is also a West Point graduate and served in the United States Army.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.