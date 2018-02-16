‘No Collusion’ — Trump Declares Victory After Mueller Russia Indictments

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians for their attempts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.
“The results of the election were not impacted,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!”
The president also pointed out that Russia’s attempt to disrupt the American political system began in 2014, long before he officially announced his run for president.
Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018
In a statement issued by the White House, Trump continued.
It is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sow confusion, discord, and rancor to be successful. It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia, and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions. We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.”
