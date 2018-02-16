‘No Collusion’ — Trump Declares Victory After Mueller Russia Indictments

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians for their attempts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

“The results of the election were not impacted,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!”

The president also pointed out that Russia’s attempt to disrupt the American political system began in 2014, long before he officially announced his run for president.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump continued.