Paul Ryan ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ Mitt Romney Is Running for U.S. Senate

House Speaker Ryan said that he “couldn’t be happier” that Mitt Romney will run for the U.S. Senate seat.

Paul Ryan said in a statement released Friday:

This is a terrific day for the United States Senate. I was honored to join Mitt Romney on the national ticket in 2012 and couldn’t be happier that he’s running for this seat. Our party and our country are always better off when Mitt is engaged, and I know that he will put his unparalleled experience, conservative leadership, and lifetime of service to work for Utah in the U.S. Senate. Janna and I adore Mitt and Ann. His campaign has my unwavering support, and the people of Utah will be getting an accomplished and decent man when they make him their next Senator.

Paul Ryan ran with Mitt Romney as his vice presidential candidate.

Romney said in his announcement video, “I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington.”

Romney also suggested that he will contrast President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to restrict legal immigration, saying, “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.”

Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist who worked on Romney’s presidential campaign, said, “The governor is a statesman and has an independent voice he lends to certain issues. When he thinks the president is saying something undermining America’s ideas or principles, he’ll speak out.”

Williams added, “But he’s with the president on a number of issues — if he had been in the Senate, he would have voted to repeal ObamaCare, supported the tax cuts.”