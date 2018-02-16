Rep. Thomas Massie: Repeal Federal Restrictions, Let Teachers Carry for Self-Defense

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is urging his Congressional colleagues to repeal federal restrictions so teachers can carry guns for defense of themselves and their students.

His efforts revolve around a repeal of the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. He introduced that repeal on January 3, 2017, then renewed the push on Twitter two days after Nikolas Cruz made his way onto the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shooting at defenseless victims in a gun-free zone.

Massie tweeted:

It’s time to repeal the “Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990.” Let teachers carry to protect kids & themselves. Support H.R. 34 “Safe Students Act.”https://t.co/AKDNOZ7ZuA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 16, 2018

Rep. Massie spoke with Breitbart News on February 16, saying, “Gun-free zones are invitations to deranged criminals. Why on earth would we have a federal law to advertise our schools as such? The 1990 law has done absolutely nothing to improve school safety, and should be repealed because it makes schools less safe.”

Massie noted that states can carve out exceptions to the Gun-Free Zones Act of 1990, but he stressed that it is much simpler to just get rid of it so states do not have work around it. Why maintain an atmosphere where the default position turns law-abiding citizens into criminals while real criminals ignore the gun-free zones to take the lives of innocents?

Breitbart News reported that President Trump campaigned on getting rid of “gun-free zones on school.” Following the October 1, 2015, firearm-based attack on the gun-free Umpqua Community College campus, Trump said, “I’ll tell you, if you had a couple of the teachers or someone with guns in that room, you would have been a hell of a lot better off.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.