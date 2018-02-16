Sen. Chuck Grassley Folds Again: Open to Gun Control Discussion Post-Parkland Attack

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Thursday he is willing to sit down and discuss gun control legislation with Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

This is the second time in four months he has agreed to talk to about gun control proposals. On November 8, 2017, Breitbart News reported that he had agreed “to allow a Judiciary Committee hearing on bump stock gun control.”

Ironically, two of the key proponents of those hearings were Feinstein and Cornyn. Additionally, Feinstein had put forth a bill to ban bump stocks altogether.

Fast forward to February 2018 and CBS News reports that Grassley is again expressing willingness “sit down with Sens. Dianne Feinstein and John Cornyn” and talk about “what sort of agreement [they] can reach on legislation.”

Grassley said, “The three of us are going to sit down and talk about this.”

His decision to discuss legislation comes as Feinstein fights to revive her bill to ban “assault weapons.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.