Vice President Responds to Claim His Christian Faith Is Mental Illness: ‘Insult to Vast Majority of Americans’

Vice President Mike Pence has responded to recent comments mocking his Christian beliefs, calling the remarks “wrong” and insulting to the majority of Americans who also “cherish their faith.”

The criticism started when a former White House staffer and now cast member on the Celebrity Big Brother reality TV show said that Pence thinks Jesus talks to him.

“I’m a Christian,” Omarosa Manigault Newman said. “I love Jesus.”

“But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things,” Newman said.

On ABC’s The View on Tuesday, Joy Behar reacted to those comments.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus,” Behar said. “It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you.”

“That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct, hearing voices,” Behar said.

She also mocked Pence for previous remarks that he will not meet with a woman for lunch or other such occasion unless his wife is present.

“Can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” Behar said.

On Wednesday, Pence pushed back in an interview with Axios.

“I actually heard that ABC has a program that compared my Christianity to mental illness,” Pence said. “And I’d like to laugh about it, but I really can’t.”

“It’s just wrong,” Pence said. “And it’s an insult not to me, but to the vast majority of the American people who, like me, cherish their faith.”

“My Christianity is the most important thing in my life,” Pence said.

But while liberals are mocking Pence, no one on the left seems to be upset by Oprah Winfrey’s recent comments about God talking to her about whether or not she should run for president in 2020.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Entertainment star Oprah Winfrey said she hasn’t received signals from God telling her that she should run for president. Following a speech she delivered last month at the Golden Globes, there was widespread speculation that she could be considering 2020 campaign. But Winfrey says now she’s not planning a run.

“And wouldn’t I know?” Winfrey said. “Because if God actually wanted me to run wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” she told CBS’s 60 Minutes Overtime correspondent Ann Silvio.

