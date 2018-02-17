Catholic Charities CEO: ‘Deeply Heartbreaking’ DACA Illegal Aliens Haven’t Been Given Amnesty

President and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, Dominican Sister Donna Markham, says it is “deeply heartbreaking” that nearly 800,000 illegal aliens do not have amnesty to permanently remain in the United States.

After multiple amnesty plans failed to pass through Congress this week, leaders of the Catholic Church are decrying the lack of amnesty for illegal aliens enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In an interview with American Magazine, the Catholic leaders — also fervent supporters of open borders — pleaded with Congress to immediately pass amnesty for illegal aliens.

Markham said the lack of an amnesty thus far for DACA illegal aliens was “deeply heartbreaking:”

“While thankful for the bipartisan majority support for protecting DACA youth, it is unconscionable that nearly 800,000 will continue to live in fear and uncertainty,” she said Feb. 15. [Emphasis added]

Santa Fe, New Mexico Archbishop John C. Wester said Congress’s main priority at the moment should be passing amnesty, telling American Magazine: “Time is running out for them. Congress must pass bipartisan legislation that would provide urgently needed relief for Dreamers.”

“As Catholics, we believe the dignity of every human being, particularly that of our immigrant and refugee children and youth, must be protected,” Archbishop Wester said in his statement. “The sanctity of families must be upheld. The Catholic bishops have long supported undocumented youth brought to the United States by their parents, known as Dreamers, and continue to do so.” [Emphasis added]

University of Notre Dame President, Holy Cross Father John I. Jenkins, said the lack of an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens was a “cruel uncertainty,” but failed to mention the American victims of illegal immigration.

Jenkins said:

These young women and men have done nothing wrong and have known life only in the United States. The Dreamers who are enrolled at Notre Dame are also poised to make lasting contributions to the United States. [Emphasis added] We pray that our leaders will end the cruel uncertainty for these talented and dedicated young people who have so much to offer our nation. Regardless, Notre Dame will continue to support them financially, maintain their enrollment, provide expert legal assistance should that become necessary and do everything it can to support them. [Emphasis added]