Donald and Melania Trump Visit Victims, First Responders, and Law Officials from Florida Shooting

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Broward County, Florida, to visit the victims of Wednesday’s school shooting and some of the first responders to the scene.

The president and first lady visited Broward Health North Hospital, where they met with hospital staff, some of the victims, and victims’ families.

They spent time with two patients from the school – a girl who was shot four times and a boy.

Trump shared photos of his hospital visit on his Twitter account:

Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL. To teachers, law enforcement, first responders & medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage! https://t.co/3yJsrebZMG pic.twitter.com/ti791dENTy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

“It’s sad something like that could happen,” Trump said.

They also greeted and thanked hospital staff:

“The job they’ve done is incredible, and I want to congratulate you,” Trump said.

Trump praised the “record-setting” speed of first responders who cared for the victims.

“It’s an incredible thing,” he said.

The president later visited law enforcement officers at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and thanked them for their efforts:

Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio joined the president and first lady at a roundtable of law officials who responded to the shooting.

They met Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department, the official who spotted and arrested the shooter.

Trump joked that Leonard was too “modest” after he told the story of how he apprehended the shooter.

“Very few people would have done what you did,” Trump said. “I think it was a fantastic job.”

Melania Trump also spoke to the officials.

“Thank you all for what you do and saving our children. That’s the most important; they’re our future, and let’s take care of them because they will go through a lot,” she said.

Sheriff Scott Israel thanked the president and his wife for visiting the community.

“Our conversation is not what I’m going to remember most. I’m going to remember most about a half hour that you and the first lady spent with the son [who was shot] of one of our injured deputies,” Israel said to Trump. “I’ll never forget that, and for you to do something like that is amazing and shows what you think of law enforcement, and we appreciate it.”