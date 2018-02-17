Florida Sheriff: 911 Not Sufficient, Must Have Concealed Firearm Holders on Campus

Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd says schools must be allowed to adopt a system where concealed firearms holders are on campus and can “run to the threat.”

He stressed that 911 is not sufficient because the attacker is already on campus, making his presence known via violence by the time 911 is called.

Judd told Fox News, “The average shooter is finished with his evil deed in two to five minutes… in Broward County it was three minutes. The average police response is plus five minutes. When 911 is called the shooter is on the campus wreaking havoc, that’s too late…We have got to have specially trained people that have concealed firearms that can run to the threat and protect our children.”

Sheriff Grady Judd: “We have got to wake up, wake up and understand that we have to have… specially trained people that have concealed firearms that can run to the threat and protect our children.” pic.twitter.com/WajJayBb9a — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018

On June 26, 2017, Breitbart News reported that educators and school staff in Colorado were using the FASTER system to train to carry concealed firearms on campus in defense of themselves and their children. Teachers in this program learn to do the very things Sheriff Judd described–to run to the threat and eliminate it, so as to protect our children.

The Denver Post covered FASTER:

Schools in many parts of the country are wide open, and the presence of an armed resource officer does not change that. After all, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had an armed resource officer whom Nikolas Cruz simply circumvented before opening fire.

Sheriff Judd’s point is that we must have another layer of armed protection, a layer consisting of concealed firearms holders who can run toward the threat and eliminate it.

It is inhumane to demand that educators likewise be sitting ducks.

