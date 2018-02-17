NRA Chief of Staff: Pro-Athletes and ‘Political Class’ Have Armed Protection; Why Not Our Children?

NRA Chief of Staff Josh Powell pointed out during the February airing of Grant Stinchfield on NRATV that the “political class” and pro-athletes have armed protection; why not our children?

Powell said:

It’s time we get serious. We need to get very serious about how we’re going to protect our kids, the measures that need to be put in place. The awful irony of this is when you look at athletes, celebrities, the political class, all of these people have security, and many of them have armed security. So the question is, at what point are we going to get serious enough about protecting our children and give the protections that all these other groups get?

His point is clear when considering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had one armed resource officer on duty when the February 14 attack occurred. That means only one good guy with a gun was there to protect a campus of more than 3,000 students.

How many pro-athletic events are protected by only one armed guard? How many gatherings of the political class? How many Golden Globes Award ceremonies?

The answer to all these questions is easy: none.

The NFL and NBA would not dream of holding an event without layers of armed protection around and within the event. The political class would never entertain a gathering en mass without layer upon layer of armed protection, combined with pre-planned, protected means and routes of escape should an attack occur. And Hollywood elites, many of whom spend their off-camera minutes bashing the right to keep and bear arms for self-defense, enjoy gathering for award ceremonies that are protected by good guys with “machine guns,” “high capacity” magazines, armored transport vehicles, bomb-sniffing dogs, and more.

Yet more than 3,000 students and their teachers sat in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with only one armed resource officer in place.

It is inhumane to demand that educators likewise be sitting ducks.

