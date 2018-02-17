GOP Mega Donor: No More Money Without ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

GOP mega donor and real estate developer Al Hoffman Jr. says he will not write another check to Republicans until that pass an “assault weapons” ban.

The New York Times reports that Hoffman made this announcement via an email that he sent to Jeb Bush and Gov. Rick Scott (R), among others. Hoffman was a major contributor to the George W. Bush presidential campaign. He also donated more than $1 million to a PAC supporting Jeb Bush’s failed presidential campaign bid.

Hoffman wrote, “For how many years now have we been doing this — having these experiences of terrorism, mass killings — and how many years has it been that nothing’s been done? It’s the end of the road for me.” He added, “I will not write another check unless they all support a ban on assault weapons. Enough is enough!”

Hoffman did not define an “assault weapon,” did not say whether it is a set type of firearm or just any rifle that has the cosmetic features banned by Democrats from 1994-2004. It must be noted that the Democrat ban did not ban the rifles, only the cosmetic features. Is that what Hoffman has in mind?

Or is Hoffman focused on the semiautomatic action of “assault weapons.” If so, will semiautomatic handguns have to be banned to appease him as well?

