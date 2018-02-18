American Small Business Workers See Historic Wage Increases Secured by Strict Immigration Enforcement

Even with the US economy in its eighth year of recovery, and solid hiring pushing the unemployment rate to a 17-year low, wage gains have been far more sluggish than expected. This file photo taken on July 7, 2017 shows a sign at a Miami business
GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

by John Binder18 Feb 2018Washington, DC0

A record number of small business owners have raised wages for their American workers as President Trump’s administration has ushered in a new era of a tighter labor market with strict immigration enforcement.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) monthly jobs report found that a record number of small businesses say they have increased the wages of their workers to keep and attract more qualified workers.

The report found:

  • The number of small businesses that have raised wages has increased a net 31 percent, a 4 percent increase since last month, and the highest level since December 2000
  • The number of small businesses that plan to raise wages has increased a net 24 percent, a 1 percent increase since last month, and the highest level since December 1989

The news of historic wage increases for small business workers comes in an era under the Trump administration where economic nationalism has been spearheaded by strict immigration enforcement, specifically in the interior of the country.

Trump’s Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States Executive Order increased the number of illegal aliens—many of which are illegal workers—who were deported out of the interior of the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2017 by nearly 40 percent.

Compare that figure to the number of illegal aliens living in the interior of the country who were deported in that same time frame under former President Obama, when less than 45,000 illegal aliens were deported.

Number of illegal aliens deported from the interior in Fiscal Years 2016 and 2017

Most recently, as Breitbart California reported, federal immigration officials have been conducted massive routine sweeps of detaining illegal aliens, with the most recent raid resulting in the detainment of at least 160 illegal aliens.

While the decreased pressure of illegal immigration has resulted in pay raises for America’s working and middle class, especially workers in the U.S. garment industry, those wage increases remain threatened by mass legal immigration and a potential amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

The business lobby remains committed to flooding the U.S. labor market with low-skilled foreign workers to drive down American wages via the legal immigration system, a commitment that is backed by the pro-mass immigration GOP mega-donors, the Koch brothers.

For example, included in the news release of the NFIB’s small business jobs report, NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan and NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg complained that the wage increases were the result of “labor shortages,” a term often used by the business lobby to stress their desires for a flooded, cheap labor workforce.

“Small business owners are very optimistic and ready to hire new employees and raise wages, but finding qualified workers is an increasing challenge, rising to the top of their concerns,” Duggan said. [Emphasis added]

“Small firms are hiring and paying at levels rarely seen in the history of NFIB’s surveys,” said Dunkelberg. “Only an increase in the labor force and an increase in the participation rate can provide relief from the impact of labor shortages.” [Emphasis added]

Though pro-cheap labor economists claim the so-called “labor shortages” are detrimental to U.S. businesses, the NFIB report admits that the reduced number of workers is not stopping them from hiring more workers and growing their small businesses.

The report noted that the number of small business owners saying now is a good time to expand has increased by 32 percent. This is the highest level since NFIB began the survey in 1973.This is the highest level since NFIB began the survey in 1973.

The Washington, DC-imposed cheap labor economic model of importing more than one million new legal immigrants every year to compete mostly for working and middle-class jobs against Americans has resulted in decades of stagnant and even decreased wages for U.S. workers.

Median earnings of full-time, year-round workers, 15 years and older, 1960 to 2016.

For instance, the massive importation of low-skilled foreign nationals to the U.S. has translated to a cheap labor economy that has aided in keeping American mens’ wages stagnant for at least 44 years, as Breitbart News reported. Median earnings for American men working full-time were actually lower in 2016 than they were in 2007.

In contrast, the tight labor market economy pursued by the Trump administration via strict immigration enforcement could result in even higher wages for Americans if the system known as “E-Verify” was mandated across the country for all U.S. employers.

E-Verify prevents employers from hiring illegal aliens instead of Americans, a tool that pro-American immigration reformers say would massively decrease the number of illegal aliens living across the country, tightening the labor market even further and thus increasing wages.

The Republican establishment and Democrats in Congress attempted this month to kill off wage increases for American workers by working tirelessly—but ultimately failed—to pass multiple amnesty plans that would legalize the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., a move that would immediately flood the labor market.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder. 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.