Dem. Rep. Gallego: Trump ‘Such a Psychopath’ for Saying Russia-Obsessed FBI Failed to Prevent FL Shooting

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called President Donald Trump a “psychopath” and declared America will regret the day Trump was born in a scathing Saturday evening tweet after Trump accused the FBI of failing to stop Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz because the agency was too busy trying to prove the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians.

“You are such a psychopath that you have to make even the death of 17 children about you. America will regret the day you were ever born,” the Arizona Democrat weeted.

"You are such a psychopath that you have to make even the death of 17 children about you. America will regret the day you were ever born."

The Iraq War veteran was apparently triggered by Trump’s tweet that accused the FBI of spending “too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign” and missing “the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter.”

Trump's tweet that accused the FBI of spending "too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign" and missing "the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter."

Last month, a person close to Cruz reportedly contacted the FBI’s field office in Miami to warn the agency of Cruz’s “desire to kill people” and the “potential of him conducting a school shooting.” Last September, a Mississippi bail bondsman contacted the FBI after a YouTube user named “Nikolas Cruz” replied to one of his videos by commenting, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” Police officers also reportedly responded to Cruz’s home 39 times over a seven-year period.

Florida Governor Rick Scott on Friday called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign, saying the agency’s “failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable.”

“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it,” Scott said. “An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain. The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need.”

Scott continued: “We constantly promote ‘see something, say something,’ and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act. ‘See something, say something’ is an incredibly important tool and people must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement. The FBI director needs to resign.”