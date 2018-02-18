Democrats Struggling to Cope with GOP Tax Law’s ‘Rising Popularity’ 9 Months Before Midterm Elections

Democrats are struggling to cope with the Republican tax law’s rising popularity among the electorate nine months before the 2018 midterm elections.

Priorities USA, a progressive Democratic Super PAC focused on high-dollar donors, unveiled a memo calling on Democrats to increase their messaging against the Republican tax reform plan.

The memo stated that President Donald Trump had gained a double-digit lead over Democrats for the public’s approval ratings on the economy and taxes.

“We have to stay focused on this,” Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), a supporter of the Super PAC’s messaging, said. “You’ve got the budget, the tax bill and transportation that adds up to disaster in many parts of our country and leaves terrible debt for our kids and our grandkids. We’ve got a lot to work with right now, but we’ve got to focus on that. Not all of the other diversions that come up every single day.”

Republicans have been gaining ground on the generic congressional ballot for the first time since April 2017, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

A Monmouth University poll released January 31 showed that Americans were “evenly divided” over the issue of tax reform after many Americans realized the tax reform plan would cut their taxes and increase their take-home pay.

Republicans have also seized messaging opportunities of their own regarding the tax reform law.

House Republicans have highlighted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s comments on how the $2,000 tax reform bonuses companies are handing out to employees are “crumbs” in an effort to show how out of touch the Democrats are with the public.