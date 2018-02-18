Donald Trump: FBI Missed Florida Shooter Because of Wasting Time on Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump expressed disappointment that the FBI failed to stop the Florida shooter, despite being informed about his dangerous behavior.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter,” he wrote. “This is not acceptable.”

Trump argued that the FBI was wasting too much time investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and whether or not his campaign colluded with the Russians.

“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion,” he wrote. “Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Trump also responded to the mainstream media hysteria over whether he believed that Russia tried to meddle with the elections.

“I never said Russia did not meddle in the election,” he wrote. “I said ‘it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.’”

Trump continued, arguing that his presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to win the election.

“The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!” he wrote.

