Donald Trump: ‘Get Smart America!’ Moscow ‘Laughing Their Asses Off’

President Donald Trump urged Americans to move beyond the partisan attacks based on Russian attempts to meddle in the election.

“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”

Trump fired off a series of messages on Twitter in response to Robert Mueller’s decision to indict 13 Russian online trolls for meddling in the election. In a pair of messages he “thanked” ‘Liddle’ Adam Schiff for pointing to President Barack Obama’s failure to stop the Russians.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that there was no evidence that there was any American who was a “knowing participant” with the indicted Russians and that their efforts did not alter the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump appears eager to move beyond Special Counsel Robert Muller’s investigation, although his efforts continue.