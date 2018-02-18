Donald Trump Thanks Adam Schiff, a ‘Leakin’ Monster of No Control,’ for Blaming Obama

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff blamed former President Barack Obama for not taking the Russian hacking attempt more seriously.

“Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!”

Schiff said that although he respected the Obama administration, he felt that they did not do enough to stop the Russians.

“While I respect the motive in terms of the Obama administration, they didn’t want to be seen as meddling, the American people had a right to know what was going on and could be trusted to do the right thing with it,” Schiff said. “And they should have defended being more public and aggressive at the time, at least in my view.”

Schiff made his remarks during a forum moderated by NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Council of Foreign Relations.

But Trump suggested that Democrats were still trying to escape blame for the lousy campaign run by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election,” Trump wrote. “But wasn’t I a great candidate?”

