Rush Limbaugh on Florida Shooting: Gun-Free School Zones Mean Only the Attacker Is Armed

During the February 18 airing of Fox News Sunday Rush Limbaugh referenced the Florida shooting and observed that gun-free school zones mean that attackers are the only ones who are armed

Limbaugh noted how bewildering it is that “we have armed security at virtually every public entity in this country, except schools. For some reason, they are a gun-free zone and everybody that wants to shoot up a school knows that they are going to be the only one armed.”

In other words, law-abiding teachers, staff, and administrators are unarmed, which means the person who enters campus to commit heinous acts need not fear armed resistance.

This gun-free scenario led Limbaugh to observe that school shootings will not end until we “get serious” about stopping them, and he painted a distressing picture of what our future holds until we do get serious:

The next shooter probably has the gun he is going to use. The next shooter is known by many people in his community who are concerned that this guy may do what everybody is afraid he’s going to do. …We can wish that it weren’t this way. We can wish that Congress could legislate it away. But they can’t.” He observed that student marches and “prayers and condolences” are not going to prevent another shooting either.

At Sandy Hook Elementary School (December 14, 2012), the gunman had over nine minutes to ply his sickening trade in the gun-free school. At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (February 14, 2018), the gunman had three minutes, which is three minutes too long.

While vying for the presidency, Donald Trump campaigned on allowing teachers to be armed for self-defense. On October 8, 2016, The Washington Post quoted him saying, “I will get rid of gun-free zones on schools.”

It is inhumane to demand that educators likewise be sitting ducks.

