‘DACA Kids Definitely Have this Sense of Entitlement’: Older Illegal Aliens Turn on Younger

Older illegal aliens who entered the United States decades ago are growing increasingly annoyed by younger illegal aliens who were given temporary amnesty by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
A report by the Los Angeles Times reveals how older illegal aliens are sick of DACA illegal aliens receiving the vast majority of public attention in the last year, as Congress has attempted, but failed to grant them amnesty to permanently remain in the U.S.
The LA Times interviewed one older illegal alien in particular, who complained that a DACA amnesty would not be enough for the roughly 12 to 30 million illegal alien population because he would not get amnesty under such a plan.
Ever since Sam Paredes crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico nearly 30 years ago, he followed a simple philosophy of keeping his head down and trying to stay out of trouble.
…
Now he watches as the White House and Congress continue to grapple and negotiate and argue — but at least talk about — the future of the so-called Dreamers.
“I’m very bitter. These DACA kids definitely have this sense of entitlement,” Paredes said. “People fought for them and they got DACA and they got their work permit and then they went to sleep, instead of working to fight for the rest of us.” [Emphasis added]
Another illegal alien interviewed by the LA Times is 35-year-old Alessandro Negrete. He says the DACA illegal aliens do not realize how easy they have it, “You think you have it hard?” he angrily told his friend. “You at least have legal status. For some people like me, my mom and some of my neighbors, we don’t have [that].” [Emphasis added]
While a DACA amnesty would reward illegal aliens enrolled in the program with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship, it would come with tremendous costs for American citizens.
For example, a DACA amnesty would put more citizen children of illegal aliens — known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left with potentially a $26 billion bill.
Additionally, about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.
Any plan to give amnesty to DACA illegal aliens that does not also include provisions to halve legal immigration levels — the U.S. admits more than one million legal immigrants a year at the expense of America’s working and middle class — would give amnestied illegal aliens the opportunity to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.
At the southern border, a DACA amnesty has the potential to trigger a border surge that could triple the number of illegal aliens pouring through the border. Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 recipients of the program have been kicked off because they were found to either be criminals or gang members.
