Donald Trump Challenges ‘Insecure’ Oprah Winfrey After Watching 60 Minutes Panel

President Donald Trump criticized Oprah Winfrey after she hosted a panel of voters during a special on 60 Minutes.
“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump wrote late Sunday night. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.”
Winfrey’s panel was put together by pollster Frank Luntz to discuss Donald Trump — a mixture of liberals and conservatives in Michigan who weighed in on Trump’s first year.
Winfrey asked the panel about their response to the #MeToo movement, the president’s fitness for office, and the sexual harassment accusations against him during the campaign as well as his comments on Twitter about New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and his comment about “sh*thole countries.”
But Trump appeared ready to challenge Winfrey in the political arena.
“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” he wrote.
Here is a sample of questions Oprah asked about Trump:
“Who here believes that he made the comment about, quote, ’s*ithole countries?’”
“Polls are showing that respect for the United States is eroding around the world. Do you care what the world thinks of the United States?”
“There have been some members of Congress, including Republicans, questioning his stability and fitness for office. What do you think of that, and do you believe he has the temperament to be president?”
“One person who hasn’t been touched by the [#MeToo] movement is the president himself. During the campaign, we are all aware that some 20 women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. There was the Access Hollywood tape of course. What do you all think about that?
“Do you think the president is held to a different standard when it comes to this issue of sexual harassment?”
