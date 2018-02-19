Donald Trump Plans to Meet with Students, Lawmakers, Teachers, and Law Enforcement to Discuss School Shootings

President Donald Trump plans to meet with interested parties at the White House to discuss preventing school shootings in America.

According to the White House, the president will host a listening session with high school students and teachers on Wednesday and a meeting with state and local officials on Thursday to discuss school safety.

Trump also signaled interest in moving forward legislation on improving background checks in response to the school shooting in Florida. The legislation is also supported by the National Rifle Association.

In his remarks after the shooting, Trump said his “top priority” would be “making our schools and our children safer.”

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,” he said. “We must actually make that difference.”