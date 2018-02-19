Florida Governor Rick Scott Demands FBI Detail Failure to Act Over School Shooter Tips

Florida’s Republican Governor, Rick Scott, is demanding that the FBI reveal in detail how it failed to heed warnings that the Parkland school shooter was a potential threat.

“Today I am calling on the FBI to immediately release all details surrounding the bureau’s failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols,” Scott said in a Monday statement.

“Last week, our state and nation was shocked to learn of the FBI’s inexcusable inaction after receiving a tip informing them of Cruz’s desire to carry out a school shooting. The FBI’s failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims’ families deserve answers now,” Scott said.

The FBI admitted that it may have broken its own protocols by allowing the tips about accused shooter Nickolas Cruz to slip unaddressed through the cracks.

Scott concluded his statement noting that he has also called for the resignation of the current FBI Director.

“Last week, I called on Director Wray to resign, and the FBI should release all records involving this terrible error. People in Washington tend to want to investigate, hold hearings and put off what truly needs to be done. Instead, someone needs to be held accountable,” the governor concluded.

In his February 16 call for Wray to resign, Scott thundered, “Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain. The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.