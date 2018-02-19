Hillary Clinton to Go Down Under as ‘What Happened’ Book Tour Heads South

Australia and New Zealand will be the next destinations for Hillary Clinton’s What Happened book tour, with “exclusive first access” tickets to hear her speak in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland announced.

The former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State, 70, will head south in May as part of a tour recounting her failed 2016 election campaign. At the same time she will be promoting her written account in the memoire What Happened.

The opportunity to hear the beaten candidate speak will not be cheap for Aussies and Kiwis. Entry to the tour starts at AUS$195 (U.S.$154) and runs all the way up to AUS$495 (U.S.$392) for top-of-the-line VIP tickets which include front of house tickets, access to a pre-event cocktail party and a copy of the book.

Mrs. Clinton will be “free from the constraints of running, share the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules,” a blurb for the event revealed.

She is also expected to headline some business events during her time in Down Under, the Australian Financial Review reported.

What Happened was released in September and details how the Democrat candidate coped with Donald Trump’s accession to the US Presidency.

“I had to fight back a wave of sadness that threatened to swallow me whole,” she laments at the beginning of the book. “At every step, I felt I had let everyone down. Because I had.”

The tour follows a soft interview Mrs. Clinton gave to Australian journalist Sarah Ferguson last October after which the reporter from the state-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) admitted she gave the failed presidential candidate an easy ride because “she’s been through enough.”

The trip will be Mrs. Clinton’s first to Australia since 2012.