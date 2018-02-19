John Kasich Deletes Pro-Gun Content from Website, Pushes AR-15 Ban

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) removed pro-gun content from his website Sunday and asked if Americans would really lose anything if the government took away their AR-15s.

The pro-gun content consisted of descriptions of pro-Second Amendment bills he signed as Gov., as well as “photos illustrating how he opposed former President Barack Obama’s gun control efforts.”

According to Cleveland.com, adviser John Weaver explained that Kasich emerged from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting with “new views” on guns.

Weaver tweeted:

.@JohnKasich is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but like many Americans – if not most – his views have evolved with the dramatic increase in school shootings & mass killings. We want our leaders to be unafraid to observe, listen & learn. We urge the "president" to follow suit. — John Weaver (@JWGOP) February 18, 2018

In addition to erasing pro-gun content from his website, Kasich suggested gun owners’ rights would not be harmed if the government took away their AR-15s.

Cleveland.com quoted Kasich from a CNN appearance, in which he said, “What would you lose?” Kasich said on television. “Would you feel as though your Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn’t buy a God darn AR-15? These are the things that have to be looked at, and action has to happen.”

Kasich added, “If you’re a strong Second Amendment person you need to slow down and take a look at reasonable things that can be done to answer these young people.”

