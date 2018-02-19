Report: Trump ‘Regularly Asks’ Pro-Amnesty Mick Mulvaney for ‘His Thoughts’ on Immigration Issues

President Trump “regularly asks” the pro-amnesty Director of Office of Budget and Management (OBM) Mick Mulvaney “his thoughts” on immigration issues, an exclusive report reveals.

According to Axios’s Jonathan Swan, Trump consults with Mulvaney on the issue of immigration, despite the director having no expertise or shared economic nationalist beliefs on the subject.

Swan reports, “Trump regularly asks Mulvaney for his thoughts on matters ranging far beyond his Budget portfolio, including immigration, healthcare, and what he thinks of certain White House officials.” [Emphasis added]

Mulvaney’s record on immigration is vastly separated from Trump’s roaring, popular economic nationalist approach to the issue, wherein illegal aliens are deported from the United States, the current mass legal immigration levels are reduced to give relief to Americans, and a border wall is constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Unlike Trump, Mulvaney has been a voice for the big business lobby on immigration, rather than American workers, who are forced to compete with more than one million imported, mostly low-skilled foreign workers for U.S. jobs every year.

As recent as 2016, Breitbart News reported, Mulvaney was pushing his pro-amnesty, pro-mass immigration views on his former congressional website where he endorsed a plan to expand legal immigration into the U.S. despite the wage-cutting impact it would have on America’s working and middle class.

In 2015 video footage, Mulvaney can be seen telling a room full of his former South Carolina constituents that amnesty for illegal aliens is necessary, calling criticisms of the mass immigration “stupid” and “absurd.”

“We need to stop celebrating the absurd in our party,” Mulvaney said of Republicans who oppose amnesty and mass immigration. “And stop rewarding the outrageous and the stupid.” [Emphasis added] “We have to figure out how to deal with [immigration] as a party. We’re losing too many elections. We’re writing off too many people,” Mulvaney said, alluding to a plan that he favored which attracted Hispanics to the GOP by giving amnesty to illegal aliens and continuing unpopular mass legal immigration levels.

In 2014 video footage, Mulvaney proved himself to be an ally of the big business lobby, which favors mass immigration to the U.S., which keeps American workers’ wages stagnant and low.

Mulvaney pushed the false “there are jobs American citizens won’t do” narrative, which promotes mass immigration, both legal and illegal, as a solution to a society of Americans who are too entitled and not hardworking enough to do strenuous, blue-collar jobs.

“There are jobs that American citizens will not do,” Mulvaney told constituents at the time. “There are jobs that American citizens will not do. You can talk about why that is. You can talk about how our welfare state is broken and how we encourage people not to work. But that doesn’t help the farmer pick his [inaudible] for the summer.” [Emphasis added] “We have businesses that rely on migrant, legal migrant workers,” Mulvaney continued. [Emphasis added]

Mulvaney’s claims that Americans are unwilling to do blue-collar jobs has been debunked by a slew of research, which continues to find that nearly all U.S. industries continue to be dominated by native-born citizens, not foreign nationals.

For example, research by Steven Camarota found that of the more than 460 occupations analyzed, only four were dominated by foreign-born workers. Those four occupations accounted for less than one percent of the total U.S. workforce.

In jobs like housekeeping, construction work, butchers, and even taxi drivers, native-born Americans continue to make up the majority of the workforce.

Additionally, the agricultural and farm work Mulvaney talked about can be done by robots and machines, manned by American citizens. The big business lobby, though, prefers a cheap labor economy where foreign nationals are mass imported to the country to keep U.S. wages low and labor cheap.

Mulvaney was chosen for the OBM director position by Trump’s transition team in December 2016, just a month after Vice President Mike Pence was brought in to take over the team.

Under Pence’s leadership, a number of pro-mass immigration, pro-amnesty Republicans and consultants — the majority of which were members of the failed “Never Trump” movement — have been allowed to gain influence in the Trump administration on the issue of immigration.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, former Koch brothers executive Marc Short now runs the legislative affairs division of the White House, keeping close alliance to Pence. Short previously led a failed “Never Trump” effort inside the Koch brothers’ organizations.

Most recently, the Koch brothers, mega-donors to big business-first Republicans, announced their staunch opposition to Trump’s plan to reduce legal immigration levels to raise the wages of American workers and provide a better quality of life for the country’s working and middle class.

Likewise, last month, Pence invited anti-Trump, pro-open borders Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) into immigration discussions at the White House.

Friends at first are friends at last. https://t.co/fGS6FVY6xp pic.twitter.com/DpqcXp1H3T — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 3, 2018

Soon after being brought in by Pence, Flake revealed that he and other pro-amnesty Republicans were working against Trump’s popular pro-American immigration agenda. Flake has remained one of the biggest proponents of expanding low-skilled legal immigration and continuing illegal immigration in the Republican Party.

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.