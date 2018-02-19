Donald Trump Hopes Americans Have a ‘Reflective’ Presidents’ Day

President Donald Trump called on Americans to have a “reflective” Presidents’ Day as they take time off for the federal holiday.

“Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day!” he wrote on Twitter:

Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Trump does not have anything on his public schedule, but he plans to travel back to Washington, DC, from his club at Mar-a-Lago.

The president did not golf on Saturday or Sunday out of respect for the families who lost loved ones in the Florida shooting, but he traveled to his golf course on Monday.

He also met with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Saturday to discuss their agenda.