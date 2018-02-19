Vice President Tours Border with Sen. Ted Cruz and DHS Secretary: ‘Build the Wall’

Vice President Mike Pence renewed the call to build a border wall after touring the U.S. southern border in Texas and meeting with border patrol and customs officials.

“Being at the southern border & seeing the work of our border patrol & customs officials underscores the need to BUILD THE WALL to enhance the security of our Nation,” wrote Pence in comments posted online on Friday along with photos of the event.

Surveyed border w/ @DHSgov @SecNielsen & @SenTedCruz & thanked @CBP for their hard work to secure our border. Being at the southern border & seeing the work of our border patrol & customs officials underscores the need to BUILD THE WALL to enhance the security of our Nation. pic.twitter.com/DzVcAyQqcu — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 17, 2018

Pence held a roundtable discussion on immigration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo, Texas port of entry. Second lady Karen Pence participated as well. The vice president received a “detailed briefing” from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other DHS officials.

After detailed briefing along our southern border yesterday from @SecNielsen & @DHSgov on keeping our Nation safe, I’ll be speaking in Dallas this morning on the importance of securing our border & @POTUS pro-worker TAX CUTS! pic.twitter.com/zepGleXpWb — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 17, 2018

The vice president and second lady participated in not only the tour of the Hidalgo port of entry, but also a boat tour of the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande river.

