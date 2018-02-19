White House: President Trump Supports New Law for Background Check System

On Monday morning the White House signaled that President Trump supports the law Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) are pushing for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Cornyn and longtime gun control proponent Murphy introduced the law shortly after the November 5, 2017, Texas church shooting, with Murphy describing it as the most significant gun law promoted since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-NW) pushed universal background checks as a response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.

Murphy tweeted:

The Fix NICS Act is the most important piece of bipartisan guns legislation since Manchin-Toomey. 4 Dems, 4 Republicans. Reforms aren't window dressing. Big deal. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 16, 2017

On Monday morning ABC News’ Arlette Saenz reported White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’s announcement that Trump supports the proposal put forth by Cornyn and Murphy, but did indicate that certain revisions/changes must be made.

Saenz tweeted Sanders’ statement on the issue:

.@PressSec says President Trump is “supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.” pic.twitter.com/D0QffwFxZp — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) February 19, 2018

