DACA Illegal Aliens March in Lockstep With Democrats: Maintaining Chain Migration Takes Priority Over Amnesty

Illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are marching in lockstep with Democrats on immigration, revealing that maintaining mass immigration is more important to their open borders agenda than amnesty.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, a DACA illegal alien named Antonio Alarcón explained how he and other illegal aliens could not support a plan backed by President Trump’s administration because it eventually ended the process of “chain migration,” even though it offered amnesty.

Chain migration is the process whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. The scheme has imported about 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for no other purpose than to reunify with foreign relatives.

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent — with every two new immigrants bringing seven foreign relatives with them.

Alarcón stated in the New York Times op-ed:

I couldn’t accept a deal that protected me while criminalizing so many others — from my colleagues to my aunts and uncles. I couldn’t accept a deal that made it harder for immigrants to bring their families to this country. [Emphasis added] I was ambivalent about the first vote, on a measure from the Republican Senator John McCain and his Democratic colleague Chris Coons that had been denounced by President Trump. It would have increased border enforcement, but it would not have ended family-based migration. Once that was defeated, the best I could hope for was another stalemate. [Emphasis added] … The proposal that perhaps had the best chance of passing came from a bipartisan group that called itself the Common Sense Coalition. Seen as less bad for immigrants than the plan from Charles E. Grassley that Donald Trump endorsed, it still included $25 billion for border security, changes to our immigration system that would lead to more deportations and a reduction of family-based immigration. As someone whose own family was separated by this country’s immigration system, I prayed that both bills would fail. [Emphasis added]

The maintain-chain migration-at-all-costs sentiment by Alarcón is echoed heavily by Democrats, and even members of the Republican establishment, who admit that their deepest priority is keeping chain migration, even more so than granting amnesty to DACA illegal aliens.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has claimed that chain migration must be protected because it is “a pillar of the American immigration system,” despite the mass immigration process only being implemented in 1965.

Family reunification recognizes that what makes a family American is a shared commitment to the values of freedom and equality that are enshrined in the Constitution, not where the family is from pic.twitter.com/BIDZY4CzBN — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 2, 2018

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), likewise, gave the same statement earlier this month, saying keeping chain migration was part of the “our nation’s values.”

On the backs of Dreamers, the White House is attempting to radically slash legal immigration by prohibiting American citizens from reuniting with their parents, siblings, and children. This isn’t what America should stand for. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 7, 2018

Democrats are being asked to blindly accept the Administration’s proposal to eliminate the diversity visa lottery and drastically limit legal immigration, in order to protect Dreamers. This goes against our nation’s values. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) February 8, 2018

The case for chain migration no matter what is also a key component for GOP mega-donors the Koch brothers, who have committed to opposing any ending of or reductions to chain migration despite its detrimental impact on America’s working and middle class.

Pro-Mass Immigration Billionaire Koch Brothers Commit to Opposing Trump’s Effort to End Chain Migrationhttps://t.co/EBAr2JTX5T — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 2, 2018

While chain migration is essential to big business interests for a never-ending flow of mostly low-skilled foreign workers to the country – keeping U.S. wages low and stagnant – for Democrats and the open borders lobby, chain migration represents future electoral dominance.

For example, in the next 20 years, chain migration is expected to import between seven to eight million new foreign-born voters, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) Director of Research Steven Camarota has revealed to Breitbart News.

The chain migration importation of eight million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades would be double the size of the annual number of U.S. births – about four million American babies are born every year.

Overall, including all legal immigration and not just chain migration, the U.S. is on track to bring in about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next 20 years, as the country continues admitting more than one million legal immigrants every year.

Democrats are expected to make enormous gains, politically, as University of Maryland, College Park researcher James Gimpel has found in recent years that more immigrants to the U.S. inevitably means more Democrat voters and thus, increasing electoral victories for the Democratic Party.

In 2014, Gimpel’s research concluded with three major findings:

Immigrants, particularly Hispanics and Asians, have policy preferences when it comes to the size and scope of government that are more closely aligned with progressives than with conservatives. As a result, survey data show a two-to-one party identification with Democrats over Republicans.

By increasing income inequality and adding to the low-income population (e.g. immigrants and their minor children account for one-fourth of those in poverty and one-third of the uninsured) immigration likely makes all voters more supportive of redistributive policies championed by Democrats to support disadvantaged populations.

There is evidence that immigration may cause more Republican-oriented voters to move away from areas of high immigrant settlement leaving behind a more lopsided Democrat majority.

Democrats like former San Antonio, Texas mayor Julian Castro admit that mass immigration to the U.S. will result in Democrat dominance for generations in swing states.

The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes. https://t.co/6FT0NJyjyP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 23, 2018

Americans, by a wide majority, want to see chain migration ended in exchange for a legal immigration system that brings in fewer legal immigrants and more highly-educated, English-proficient legal immigrants – a plan that President Trump has demanded the Republican-controlled Congress get behind, but which has been stalled by the Republican establishment.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Harvard-Harris poll revealed that nearly 80 percent of Americans said they believe “immigration priority for those coming to the U.S. should be based on a person’s ability to contribute to America as measured by their education and skills—and not based on a person having relatives in the U.S.”

Additionally, 85 percent of black Americans said they supported a merit-based immigration system, rather than the current flow of chain migration. Another 72 percent of Democrat, former voters for Hillary Clinton agreed that the legal immigration system should be based on skills, not family ties.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

Mass immigration has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.