‘Kill The NRA’ Billboard on Interstate I-65

A “Kill the NRA” billboard was visible Monday on I-65 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The message was spelled out in large, white spray-painted letters on a black billboard bearing the tag, “Resist 45.”

The Courier Journal reports that photos come in the wake of the Florida school shooting that has given rise to intense criticism of the NRA.

The NRA was made aware of the billboard and responded with a Facebook post:

The Courier Journal reports that other billboards tagged “Resist 45” have popped around Louisville in recent months, leveling some degree of criticism toward President Trump. One billboard urged viewers to “Grab life by the pussy.”

The Facebook page for “Resist 45” has reportedly been deleted.

