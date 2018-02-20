Never Trump Whines About CPAC’s Pro-Economic Nationalist, Pro-Trump Agenda

Ahead of the all-important American Conservative Union (ACU) annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Never Trump leaders are out in full force whining about the pinnacle conservative movement event’s decidedly pro-Trump agenda this year.

The decision to focus on the future economic nationalist vision of the Republican Party on everything from trade to China to immigration and more, while bringing in many speakers, from President Donald Trump himself to Vice President Mike Pence on down through several members of his administration, “Mr. Brexit” Nigel Farage, and National Front leader Marion Le Pen has triggered some of the anti-Trump so-called conservatives. Notably not speaking, however, is newly announced Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney–the former Massachusetts governor, failed 2012 GOP presidential nominee, and Never Trump leader from 2016. The completion of Trump’s economic nationalist takeover of the conservative movement and Republican Party has these Never Trumpers whining all over Twitter:

it says a lot about the CPAC audience that they'd be more triggered by a #NeverTrump conservative than a foreign leader from a party long associated with anti-Semitism — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) February 20, 2018

Gee, @mschlapp, if debate is so good, why don't you have at least four or five conservative anti-Trumpers to really liven things up? Maybe you don't really want debate that makes you uncomfortable….. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) February 20, 2018

Wait. I thought you said she's a classical liberal. Is that not right? We need to hear Nationalist ideas now for the sake of democracy and debate? https://t.co/DkBAr4jVty — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

Reason #1245 why I won’t be attending CPAC anytime soon anymore. It used to be a must attend yearly event for decades for conservatives. Since Trump & Matt Schlapp took over, it’s given cover to alt-right ilk. Milo was invited last year! Now Le Pen?? 🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/T39TTvVwoD — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) February 19, 2018

Marion Le Pen with her buddies, when she is not speaking at @CPAC. pic.twitter.com/m7vkToaxd8 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2018

Matt "father of daughters" (5 of them) supported and defended Roy Moore — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 20, 2018

The citronella torchlight parade is going to be the must- do event. https://t.co/A2R0ENfSCo — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2018

Imagine what CPAC is going to look like in 10 years — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 20, 2018

Resolved: Speakers wanted by Interpol should sit out a few plays. #RejectedCPACPanels — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

I'm happy to announce that I will be speaking at #CPAC2018. There's a bar area right off from the main lobby and I will be speaking from 2:13-2:14pm about The Last Jedi on Thursday if I can find a chair. — Ben (@BenHowe) February 20, 2018

But Never Trumpers are, by definition, hypocritical:

The same NeverTrumpers attacking @MSchlapp for his CPAC agenda also didn’t want Trump there in 2016 Why does anyone listen to these charlatans? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2018

NeverTrumpers wanted Hillary Clinton to be President These people cannot be trusted — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2018

NeverTrumpers: We believe in freedom of speech! Also NeverTrumpers: Everyone who supports Trump is a Nazi and must be silenced — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2018

Nonetheless, ACU chairman Matt Schlapp is not at all indulging the Never Trump losers who failed to stop President Trump from winning the election:

Quin good idea but they keep converting to the trump agenda https://t.co/FerMo0Kc4o — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

I'm proud of our spouses working for trump. And I'm proud that Marion has moved away from the politics of her forebearers. Hear her out. https://t.co/64G2xe7Y1u — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

And President Trump himself is fighting back alongside Schlapp, too, tweeting that he is excited to speak there this week:

Matt Schlapp and CPAC are getting ready for another exciting event. Big difference from those days when President Obama held the White House. You’ve come a long way Matt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

This year’s event, as Breitbart News reported in an exclusive interview with Schlapp, ACU executive Dan Schneider and ACU communications director Ian Walters will focus on the key steps the movement will take moving forward.

“We feel vindicated,” Schlapp told Breitbart News. “After all of the internal family squabbling in the conservative movement and Republican Party and country generally [over the past several years], we feel vindicated that CPAC has been a moment where we in a very public way can talk about our disagreements and it has resulted over the last three CPACs in us having more political success and policy success as a movement than we have ever had. That means this is a critical four days and that we have set up the debate and the discussions once again where we can do this in a way that will make us stronger, not weaker.”

Schneider added that this is the first time in history both the sitting president and vice president have spoken at CPAC in two consecutive years and that a record number of Cabinet officials from any administration ever are coming from the Trump administration this year.

“This is the first time in history that we’ve two years in a row have a president and vice president come two years in a row to CPAC,” Schneider said. “It’s also the first time we’ve had such a large percentage of the Cabinet come to CPAC. The prior record was in Reagan’s second term where about a third of the Cabinet spoke. This time, about half of the Cabinet will be at CPAC.”

CPAC has been running since the early 1970s.