Poll: Majority of Americans Support Trump Tax Cuts

A new poll conducted by SurveyMonkey revealed that a majority of Americans support President Donald Trump’s tax reform law.

The new poll revealed that 51 percent of Americans approved of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while 46 percent opposed the tax cut legislation for small businesses and middle-class families.

Jon Cohen, chief research officer for SurveyMonkey, told the New York Times, “Public opinion is moving in the direction of this bill. Considering where it was, it is dramatically different.”

Democrat support for the tax reform legislation has nearly doubled since December: 19 percent of Democrats approve of the tax cuts, compared to only eight percent in December.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, Speaker Paul Ryan’s Super PAC, released a memo in January that stated that selling the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the American people will be the “key to success” in the 2018 midterm elections.

The memo contends, “Republicans need to communicate the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” the memo states. “If and when we are able to show voters that this legislation cuts middle-class taxes, we will be able to point to a huge accomplishment members can run on.”

A CNBC poll released on Tuesday revealed that their small business confidence index rose to a record 62 percent.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed believe that tax reform will positively impact their business, while only 23 percent of small businesses contend that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will negatively impact their business.

Roughly half of small businesses believe they will see a tax cut in 2018.

Juanita Duggan, president of the National Federation of Independent Business, told CNBC, “These numbers are historically high. This shows small-business owners are more than just optimistic, they are ready to grow their business.”

President Trump wrote, “Main Street is BOOMING thanks to our incredible TAX CUT and Reform law. ‘This shows small-business owners are more than just optimistic, they are ready to grow their businesses’”