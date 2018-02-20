Seventh-Grader Shoots Himself in Ohio Middle School Bathroom

A seventh-grader who shot himself in an Ohio middle school bathroom Tuesday morning is in the hospital.

The student shot himself in the men’s restroom of Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon at around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, prompting school officials to place the school on lockdown.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital with a wound to his temple, but information on his condition is not yet available.

Jackson Police Chief Mark Brink said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the boy had been armed with “distraction devices” but did not have any explosives. Brink added that the student had been armed with the one gun used to shoot himself.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, but they say that no other students were hurt. Police say that at this time, they do not believe other students were involved in the shooting but that authorities are still conducting an ongoing investigation.

“The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time, the school district said in a statement. “Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”

Students reportedly had to undergo searches of their backpacks and lockers before the school released them to their parents. All events scheduled at school tonight are canceled.

Police say they are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident as they try to determine a motive.

The shooting incident comes after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.