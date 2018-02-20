White House on ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban: ‘We Haven’t Closed Doors on Any Front’

During Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about a proposed “assault weapons” ban and said, “We haven’t closed the door on any front.”

NPR’s Mara Liasson asked, “In 2000 [President Trump] did support an ‘assault weapons’ ban. What is his position now?” She followed her own question by asking if President Trump supports “reinstating” the 1994-2004 federal “assault weapons” ban.

CNN reported that Sanders responded by saying, “I don’t have any specific announcements, but we haven’t closed the door on any front.”

Sanders on whether Trump supports a ban on assault weapons: "I don't have any specific announcements but we haven't closed the door on any front" https://t.co/VkPYhoBuJI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 20, 2018

Sanders went on to say “the next several days and weeks” will witness conversations on where changes in current laws might be made.

She said Trump is specifically supportive of making background checks “more efficient.”

On February 20, Breitbart News reported that Trump directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to finalize plans to ban bump stocks. The details of the ban–whether it might include a grandfather clause–are not yet known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.