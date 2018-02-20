White House Suggests President Trump Ready to ‘Give It to the Media’ at Elite Journalist Dinner

President Donald Trump may be ready for a fight with the press at the annual Gridiron dinner, according to the White House.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley defended the president’s decision to attend the annual white-tie dinner with an elite group of Washington journalists, suggesting that the president might have something special in store.

“This is one of those times in Washington, DC where the elites gather and the president maybe wants to get up there and have the mic for a little bit and throw the elbows himself,” Gidley said in an interview with Fox News.

He commented that the White House was looking forward to a “fun night” at the event. White House staffers traditionally attend as guests.

“Hopefully he’ll give it to the media as good if not better than they’ve been giving it to him,” Gidley said.

He denied that Trump’s war with “fake news” was over.

“Absolutely not … I think every day we see a new headline that isn’t true,” Gidley said.

The dinner takes place on March 3.