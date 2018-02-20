Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Endorses Patrick Morrisey for U.S. Senate

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia on Tuesday.

“Attorney General Morrisey’s strong, conservative record is exactly what West Virginia needs in its next senator,” Gov. Walker said in a statement on Tuesday. “Patrick has fought for West Virginians while defending the rule of law, and he is ready to keep fighting for them as a champion of conservative reform in Washington, D.C.”

Morrisey said in a statement:

I’m honored to receive Gov. Walker’s support in this Senate race. Gov. Walker has been a conservative leader in the Midwest and across the nation, cutting taxes and defunding Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin. His endorsement will excite the many conservatives across West Virginia and the nation who have rallied to our campaign. Together, we will win the primary and take on liberal Joe Manchin in the general.

A Super PAC that supports Morrisey announced in January that it has raised $700,000 to bolster Morrisey’s chances of defeating Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the 2018 midterm election.

Morrisey told Breitbart News, “President Trump is exactly right. On every issue that truly mattered to West Virginia — such as opposing Hillary, Obama, cap & trade, Planned Parenthood, and higher taxes— Joe Manchin pretended to stand with West Virginians, but then voted with Chuck Schumer and the liberal D.C. Democratic leadership. Joe Manchin is a classic ‘say one thing do another’ politician.”