‘Most Admired’ Billy Graham Praised by Pro-Life Leaders

National pro-life leaders are praising Christian evangelist Rev. Billy Graham as an example of “dignity, integrity and tireless courage” whose leadership was “essential for the survival of faith” itself.

Graham, who died Wednesday at the age of 99, appeared on Gallup’s “Most Admired” List 61 times, the polling company states:

The Rev. Billy Graham, the renowned Christian evangelist who died at age 99 on Wednesday, holds the remarkable distinction of having appeared on Gallup’s Top 10 “Most Admired Man” list 61 times, more than any other man since the annual listing began in 1948 — and more than any woman [who] has appeared on the companion Top 10 “Most Admired Woman” list.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said in a press statement that Graham “stands as an example of humble leadership, noteworthy for not only his scandal-free life, but for his consistency in calling for a life of faith and service.”

“He is an example for us all of dignity, integrity and tireless courage in communicating timeless truths with love and respect,” she added.

Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life and president of the National Pro-Life Religious Council, said Graham “has touched more hearts and converted more souls than can ever be known. His accomplishments are too numerous to count but they all stem from his belief that people need to hear the Gospel.”

Pavone added that Graham’s ministry “not only enriched the Church,” but also “enriched America as a nation.”

“When we lose sight of the Creator, we lose sight of his creation, and forget fundamental truths like the sanctity of life, marriage, family and freedom,” he continued. “But when we see God clearly in Jesus Christ, we rediscover those truths.

Pavone said the work of evangelists like Graham “is not only essential for the survival of faith; it is essential for our survival itself.”

Dr. Alveda King, director of Civil Rights for the Unborn at Priests for Life, said Graham “has departed earth to receive A Warrior’s Reward.”

“Many will note the many contributions of the life and legacy of Dr. Billy Graham today in honor and recognition of this great Christian warrior who has reached millions of lives for Christ during his 99 years on earth,” she added.