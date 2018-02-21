Exclusive — Sarah Palin: ‘Billy Graham Profoundly Changed Me and My Entire Family’

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin offered her thoughts on the passing of Rev. Billy Graham and his profound personal legacy.

Palin writes:

Rev. Billy Graham was unlike other spiritual leaders in that God’s favor seemed to envelope him like no other. He was able to get the message of truth to untold millions of people, bypassing politics, denominational divisions, and modern cultural criticism. That made him more effective than any modern-day leader. My mom watched his revivals on TV in the 70s during what some call “The Jesus Movement” and gave her life to Christ after hearing the message of true salvation. Mom led the rest of the family to Christ as a result. Billy Graham profoundly changed me, my entire family, and millions of people needing hope and salvation around the world.

In 2013, Palin spoke at Rev. Graham’s 95th birthday celebration, where she was introduced by his son, Rev. Franklin Graham.

In his book Our Sarah: Made in Alaska, Palin’s father, Chuck Heath Sr., writes about the time that he; Sarah; and his wife, Sally, were guests of Rev. Graham at his home in North Carolina, describing it as “one of the highlights of our lives.”

Heath writes: