First National Bank of Omaha: No More NRA Visas

On February 22 the First National Bank of Omaha announced it is responding to the gun control outcry by refusing to renew its contract for NRA Visa Cards.

Think Progress reports that that bank has offered the NRA Visa Cards for over a decade. They are ending that relationship after a 48-hour campaign of “public pressure” against the bank.

On Thursday the bank tweeted:

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

According to Think Progress, First National Bank of Omaha is but “one of at least 22 corporations that the NRA says offer incentives to NRA members.” The bank is the first to respond to public criticism by ending its relationship with the NRA.

