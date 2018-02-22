Report: Police Were Warned That Nikolas Cruz Allegedly Used Guns Against Others Prior to School Attack

911 records show the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) was reportedly told in November 2017 that Nickolas Cruz allegedly put a gun to someone’s head.

CNN reports that the day after Thanksgiving 2017, PBCSO was called and told that Cruz had allegedly hidden a gun in the backyard of a family with which he was staying. Deputies conducted a search, then wrote up the incident as “domestic unfounded.”

PBCSO was called four days later with a report that Cruz had allegedly “lashed out against the family that took him in.” Deputies found Cruz at a local park and spoke with him. He told them he was upset because he had lost a photo of his late mother. But the family with which he was staying claimed he had just bought a gun and they believed he was coming back to use it against them.

During the second 911 call, the dispatcher was told that Cruz was buying “tons of ammo” and had allegedly put “put [a] gun to others heads in the past.”

Cruz apologized for getting mad, and Rock Deschamps, a family member in the home where Cruz was staying, told the deputy “Cruz had been suffering significantly from the loss of his mother” earlier in the month.

The PBCSO took no action against Cruz.

Likewise, the FBI admitted that it did not act on a January 5, 2018, tip pertaining to “Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

Meanwhile, Democrat politicians and the establishment media reacted to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting by seeking to give the government even more control over our lives. Democrats and the establishment media do this by pushing more top-down gun control while rejecting teachers’ freedom to exercise Second Amendment rights in defense of themselves and their students.

Moreover, we are told that only law enforcement ought to be able to carry a gun at school or handle school security, yet the AP reports a Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas took a position by building 12 but failed to go and confront Cruz during his attack.

Are we really expected to look toward government, at any level, for our safety?

