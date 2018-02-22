Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns to Avoid Suspension After Failing to Engage Florida School Gunman

The sheriff’s deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but failed to go in and confront the gunman has resigned to avoid being suspended.

On February 22 the AP tweeted:

BREAKING: Sheriff: Deputy on duty at school where 17 were killed never went inside to engage shooter and has now resigned. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2018

ABC 13 reports that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed the deputy, Scott Peterson, was no longer with the Sheriff’s department.

Israel said he viewed video of the incident, saw Peterson “arrive at the west side of Building 12, take a position” but never go in. As a result, the sheriff’s office moved to suspend Peterson, who resigned before the suspension could take place.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.