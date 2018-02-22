Trump: First Responders ‘5 to 8 Minutes Away,’ but Teachers Can Shoot Sickos ‘Immediately’

Gun instructor Mike Stilwell, demonstrates a revolver as as he teaches a packed class to obtain the Utah concealed gun carry permit, at Range Master of Utah, on January 9, 2016 in Springville, Utah. Utahs permits, available for a fee to non-residents who meet certain requirements, are among the most popular in the country because they are recognized in more than 30 states. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey/Getty

by AWR Hawkins22 Feb 20180

President Trump observed that first responders are “5 to 8 minutes” away when a school shooting occurs, but teachers are on scene to shoot sickos “immediately.”

This is the first reiteration of his February 21 call to arm approximately “20 percent” of schools as a way to enhance school safety.

Early Thursday morning, Trump segued to the topic of arming teachers by correcting “Fake News” claims. After setting the record straight, he reaffirmed his support for armed teachers:

Trump’s points are simple: 1. He is not talking about haphazardly providing guns to teachers. Rather, he is talking about shifting from a gun-free paradigm by training certain teachers to carry for the defense of themselves and their students. 2. It is demonstrable that first responders are minutes away when an attack occurs, but teachers are on the scene the second the attack begins. Allowing teachers to take action–and giving them the training needed to do so effectively–will save lives. 3. Gun-free zones are killing fields and serve “a magnet for bad people.” Eliminating such zones will eliminate, or at least diminish, the attractiveness of schools as targets.

