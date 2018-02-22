Trump: No ‘Battle’ with NRA; ‘They Want to Do the Right Thing’

President Trump, during a meeting with teachers and law enforcement officials, said he is not in a battle with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and indicated the organization just wants “to do the right thing.”

Trump has been vocal about wanting to raise the minimum age to purchase long guns from 18 years to 21, but the NRA opposes the move.

CNN quoted the NRA’s Jennifer Baker:

“Federal Law prohibits adults under the age of 21 from purchasing a handgun from a licensed firearm dealer. Legislative proposals that prevent law-abiding adults aged 18-20 years old from acquiring rifles and shotguns effectively prohibits them for purchasing any firearm, thus depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection.”

Trump was questioned about the difference between his position and that of the NRA and he assured everyone it “is not a battle.”

The president said:

I don’t think I’ll be going up against them. I really think the NRA wants to do what’s right. I mean, they’re very close to me. I’m very close to them. They’re very, very great people. They love this country. They’re patriots. The NRA wants to do the right thing. I’ve spoken to them often in the last two days, and they want to do the right thing. They’re going to do the right thing. I have no doubt in my mind.

Trump is pursuing “comprehensive background checks,” an increase in the minimum age for long gun purchases, and a ban on bump stocks.

