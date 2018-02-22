President Trump Proposes Bonuses for Armed Teachers

President Trump suggested bonuses for teachers who carry guns to defend themselves and their students as part of his push to address school safety.

On February 21, Breitbart News reported Trump’s suggestion that arming teachers is key to ridding schools of their gun-free appeal to attackers. CNN quoted Trump saying, “Gun-free zone to a maniac—because they’re all cowards—a gun-free zone is ‘let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us.’”

He argued that the scenario changes if teachers can shoot back.

Trump reiterated his position on Thursday, noting that first responders are “5 to 8 minutes away,” but teachers can shoot sickos “immediately.”

CBS News now indicates that Trump has upped the ante by saying armed teachers should get “a bonus.” Even then, he noted, arming teachers would be “much less expensive than the guards.”

Trump believes that once school teachers are armed, the safety of students will be greatly improved. He said, “You come into our schools you’re gonna be dead. And it’s gonna be fast.”

